LA marathon winners: Who won the men’s and women’s races

The Los Angeles Marathon is underway and the first runners are getting set to cross the finish line in Century City on Santa Monica Boulevard. The first finisher will be one of the men’s hand cyclists and a men’s wheelchair racer will be among the next group. From there, the elite men and elite women will begin crossing the finish line.

The race got started at 6:30 a.m. PT with wheelchair racers, followed by handcrank and all other AWD athletes at 6:35 a.m. Elite women got started at 6:45 a.m. and elite men and the rest of the full field started at 7 a.m.

We’ll update this with the top finishers in all groups as they finish.

Handcycle winner: American Owen Daniels completed the course in 1:13:02.19. He was moving at a 2:47/mile pace.

A year ago, John Korir finished first overall, followed by Edwin Kimutai and Berhanu Bekele Berga. The top American man was Tyler McCandless. Delvine Meringor was the fastest women and was followed by Antonina Kwambai and Biruktayit Eshetu Degefa. The top American woman was Amanda Phillips. Among wheelchair racers, Tyler Byers was the first-place man and Corey Petersen was the first-place female.