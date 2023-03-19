Who is Xavier playing in the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

The No. 3 Xavier Musketeers are headed to the second week of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The Musketeers held off a late run by the No. 11 Pittsburgh Panthers in the second-round and will head to the Sweet 16. Xavier fought off a strong Kennesaw State effort in the first round to advance.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Xavier playing in Sweet 16?

The Musketeers will face the No. 2 Texas in the Sweet 16 round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Friday, March 24 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. The tip-off time will be announced on Sunday.

Xavier has faced Texas five times and has a 2-3 record against them. Their most recent matchup was in the 2019 NIT where the No. 2 Longhorns beat the No. 3 Musketeers in the second round. 15 years prior, the two squads met in the 2004 NCAA Tournament where No. 7 Xavier upset No. 3 Texas in the Sweet 16.