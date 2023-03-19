 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Who is Xavier playing in the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

Xavier is cruising in their second-round matchup and will advance to the Sweet 16. We take a look at who their next opponent will be in 2023 March Madness.

By DKNation Staff
Xavier Musketeers forward Jerome Hunter (2) drives to the basket during the second half against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the second round of the 2023 NCAA men s basketball tournament at Greensboro Coliseum. Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Xavier Musketeers are headed to the second week of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The Musketeers held off a late run by the No. 11 Pittsburgh Panthers in the second-round and will head to the Sweet 16. Xavier fought off a strong Kennesaw State effort in the first round to advance.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Xavier playing in Sweet 16?

The Musketeers will face the No. 2 Texas in the Sweet 16 round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Friday, March 24 at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO. The tip-off time will be announced on Sunday.

Xavier has faced Texas five times and has a 2-3 record against them. Their most recent matchup was in the 2019 NIT where the No. 2 Longhorns beat the No. 3 Musketeers in the second round. 15 years prior, the two squads met in the 2004 NCAA Tournament where No. 7 Xavier upset No. 3 Texas in the Sweet 16.

More From DraftKings Nation