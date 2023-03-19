Who is Gonzaga playing in the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

Despite being down five points at halftime, the West Coast Conference Champion Gonzaga Bulldogs are back in the Sweet 16 for the 13th time following a 84-81 win over the TCU Horned Frogs on Saturday night in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Gonzaga playing in Sweet 16?

The Bulldogs will face the No. 2 UCLA in the Sweet 16 round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Thursday, March 23 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Game time is set for 9:45 p.m. ET, and the broadcast will be on CBS.

The Bruins and Bulldogs have met seven times, including in the Final Four in 2021 where Jalen Suggs made an incredible shot to send the Bruins home. Their last meeting was an 83-63 loss to the Zags in November of 2021 in an early-season Las Vegas tournament, but overall the Zags are 5-2 against the Bruins.