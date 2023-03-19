Who is Miami playing in the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

The 5-seed Miami Hurricanes have advanced to the Sweet 16 in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. They got off to a slow start against the 12-seed Drake in the first round but advanced with a 63-56 win. Things were easier in the second round against 4-seed Indiana, with Miami coasting to the 85-69 victory.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Miami playing in Sweet 16?

The Hurricanes will face the No. 1 Houston Cougars in the Sweet 16 round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Friday, March 24 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Game time is set for 7:15 p.m., and will air on CBS.

This will be the 15th time that these schools have faced off. Heading into the matchup, the Cougars are 9-5 over the Hurricanes. All of the previous matchups occurred between 1956 and 1971. In the most recent matchup, Houston picked up the 99-93 victory on February 20, 1971. The last time Miami beat the Cougars was back on February 20, 1965 with the Hurricanes winning 103-91.