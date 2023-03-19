 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who is Miami playing in the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

Miami has won their second-round matchup and has advanced to the Sweet 16. We look at who their next opponent will be in 2023 March Madness.

By Teddy Ricketson Updated
Miami (Fl) Hurricanes guard Isaiah Wong (2) high fives guard Harlond Beverly (5) after a play against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half at MVP Arena. David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The 5-seed Miami Hurricanes have advanced to the Sweet 16 in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. They got off to a slow start against the 12-seed Drake in the first round but advanced with a 63-56 win. Things were easier in the second round against 4-seed Indiana, with Miami coasting to the 85-69 victory.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Miami playing in Sweet 16?

The Hurricanes will face the No. 1 Houston Cougars in the Sweet 16 round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Friday, March 24 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Game time is set for 7:15 p.m., and will air on CBS.

This will be the 15th time that these schools have faced off. Heading into the matchup, the Cougars are 9-5 over the Hurricanes. All of the previous matchups occurred between 1956 and 1971. In the most recent matchup, Houston picked up the 99-93 victory on February 20, 1971. The last time Miami beat the Cougars was back on February 20, 1965 with the Hurricanes winning 103-91.

