Who is Florida Atlantic playing in the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

The 9-seed Florida Atlantic Owls are advancing to the Sweet 16. They upset No. 8 Memphis by one point in the first round. FAU then matched up with No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson in the second round. Despite FDU winning over the hearts of America as the Cinderella team this year, the Owls picked up the 78-70 victory.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Florida Atlantic playing in Sweet 16?

The Owls will face the No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers in the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Thursday, March 23 at Madison Square Garden in New York, New York. The tip-off time will be announced on Sunday.

FAU is heading to the Sweet 16 for the first time in school history. This is only their second appearance in the NCAA Tournament. They will take on the Volunteers who they have played once before. The lone matchup came on December 16, 2015 with the Owls heading to Knoxville, Tennessee. It was a tough game for FAU, and Tennessee came out on top, 81-62.