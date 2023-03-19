Who is Creighton playing in the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

The Creighton BlueJays have advanced to the Sweet 16 in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. Creighton handled business in the first round against No. 11 NC State, picking up the 72-63 win. The Bluejays then pulled off the upset over No. 3 Baylor in the second round, 85-76.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Creighton playing in Sweet 16?

The Bluejays will face the No. 15 Princeton Tigers in the Sweet 16. The game will take place on Friday, March 24 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. The tip-off time will be announced on Sunday.

These teams have only matched up once in their program histories. The lone contest took place on December 29, 1961. It was played in Omaha, Nebraska on Creighton’s home court. The Bluejays held strong at home and took the 63-54 win. This was their eighth game of the season and helped push them to a 6-2 record.