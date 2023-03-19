Who is UConn playing in the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

Following a 70-55 romp of the No. 5 Saint Mary’s Gaels in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, the UConn Huskies are returning to the NCAA Tournament yet again.

But who will the Huskies face in their return to the regional semifinals for the first time since 2014?

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is UConn playing in Sweet 16?

The Huskies will face the No. 8 Arkansas Razorbacks in the Sweet 16 round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Thursday, March 23 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The tip-off time will be announced on Sunday.

The Razorbacks and Huskies have played four times in history, including in 1997 March Madness, where UConn was a 74-64 victor. They also won the next two regular season matchups, but the last one in November 2017 was a 102-67 beatdown by the Hogs.