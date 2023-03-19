Who is Michigan State playing in the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

The No. 7 Michigan State Spartans outlasted the No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles and are headed to the Sweet 16 in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. It was a back-and-forth affair all game long, but the Spartans surged in the final ten minutes to win. This is the 21st time the Spartans have reached the Sweet 16 and third straight season they’ve done so.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Michigan State playing in second round?

The Spartans will face the No. 3 Kansas State Wildcats in the Sweet 16 round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Thursday, March 23 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The tip-off time will be announced on Sunday.

Michigan State is 5-2 all-time against Kansas State. They last met in December 1996, and the Spartans won the game 75-43. They have never met in the NCAA Tournament. This is the 18th time Kansas State has reached the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2019.