Who is Kansas State playing in the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Tournament bracket?

The Wildcats have advanced! No. 3 Kansas State edged out No. 6 Kentucky in the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament and is headed to the Sweet 16 next week. The two Wildcats squads went back-and-forth all day long until K-State was able to take control of the game in the final two minutes. Ismael Massoud hit a three with 2:19 to go and K-State added five more points to put this one away.

2023 March Madness bracket

Who is Kansas State playing in Sweet 16?

The Wildcats will face the winner of Sunday’s game between the No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles and the No. 7 Michigan State Spartans in the Sweet 16 round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The game will take place on Thursday, March 23 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The tip-off time will be announced on Sunday.

Kansas State has a 7-6 record all-time against Marquette, with their most recent matchup coming in December 2021 with the Golden Eagles winning 64-63. Their only tourney meeting was in 1977, which Marquette won 67-66 in the regional semifinals. Kansas State is 2-5 all-time against Michigan State. Their last game was in December 1996, which the Spartans won 75-43. They have never met in the NCAA Tournament.