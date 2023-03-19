March Madness predictions 2023: Instant picks heading into Sweet 16

As the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament wraps up, we’re looking ahead to Thursday and Friday’s Sweet 16 games. Check out our early picks on the moneyline and the spread for the third round of March Madness.

South Region

No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 1 Alabama

Alabama -6.5

SDSU has not faced even close to the likes of this Bama team in the tournament. Paired up against Charleston in the first round and, by the luck of an opponent upset, against Furman in the second round, the Aztecs have had a fairly smooth road to the Sweet 16. That stops here. Alabama let Maryland hang around in the first half before blowing them out in the second half by 22 points. While SDSU brings a good defense to the court, they won’t be able to match up against the Tide. — GM

East Region

West Region

Midwest Region

No. 2 Texas vs. No. 3 Xavier

Texas -4

Xavier has been an interesting team to watch this tournament. They’re one of the most evenly-spread teams in terms of scoring — six different players scored 10 points or more in their latest game — and they’re a pass-heavy offense, leading the nation in an average of 19.2 assists per game. However, Texas’ defense records 16.1 forced turnovers (16th in the nation) and 8 steals (47th in the nation) per game, which may limit Xavier’s scoring opportunities if they cannot protect the ball. The Longhorns should be able to cover and advance. — GM