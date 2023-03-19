Updated F1 driver, team standings after Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

The second F1 race of the 2023 season is a wrap and Sergio Pérez claimed the checkered flag at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. He went wire-to-wire and edged out teammate Max Verstappen for the victory. The circuit has a week off and then runs the Australian Grand Prix on April 2.

Pérez claimed his first victory of the 2023 season and the fifth of his career. It was also his 100th podium finish. Verstappen stormed back from starting in 15th position, but came up short of a second-straight win to open the season and the 37th career of his career.

With the win, Pérez claimed 25 points and sits at 43 points for the season. Verstappen’s second-place finish netted him 18 points, which would put him at 43 as well. However, Verstappen claimed the fastest lap of the day on the final lap, which netted him a bonus point. He heads to the Australian Grand Prix with 44 points to Pérez’s 43 points. Fernando Alonso finished third for a second straight week and remains third in the overall standings with 30 points.