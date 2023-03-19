 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as heavy favorite to win Australian Grand Prix after Saudi race

We break down the opening odds for the 2023 Australian Grand Prix.

By Ryan Sanders
A general view of the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia at Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit on April 10, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

F1 heads into a break weekend this coming week and then is headed to Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne for the 2023 Australian Grand Prix. The track is 5.278 km (3.280 miles) in length and the drivers will run 58 laps. The current GP circuit features 14 turns after previously including 16 turns. The race returned last year after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.

Charles Leclerc is the defending champion at Albert Park Circuit, romping to a 20-second victory over the rest of the pack. Pérez finished second and George Russell finished another five seconds back in third to round out the podium.

Sergio Pérez won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday, leading wire-to-wire and beating out teammate Max Verstappen. After two races, Verstappen has a one-point lead on Pérez thanks to a fastest lap bonus point on Sunday.

Verstappen is a sizable favorite to win this year’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -330 and Pérez is next closest at +550. Fernando Alonso follows at +1000.

2023 Australian Grand Prix odds

Driver Winner (Mar 19)
Max Verstappen -330
Sergio Perez +550
Fernando Alonso +1000
Charles Leclerc +1400
Lewis Hamilton +1800
Carlos Sainz +3500
George Russell +3500
Lance Stroll +8000
Esteban Ocon +30000
Pierre Gasly +30000
Lando Norris +50000
Oscar Piastri +50000
Valtteri Bottas +80000
Guanyu Zhou +80000
Nico Hulkenberg +80000
Logan Sargeant +80000
Alexander Albon +80000
Yuki Tsunoda +80000
Kevin Magnussen +80000
Nyck de Vries +80000

