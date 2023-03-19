F1 odds: Max Verstappen opens as heavy favorite to win Australian Grand Prix after Saudi race

F1 heads into a break weekend this coming week and then is headed to Albert Park Circuit in Melbourne for the 2023 Australian Grand Prix. The track is 5.278 km (3.280 miles) in length and the drivers will run 58 laps. The current GP circuit features 14 turns after previously including 16 turns. The race returned last year after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.

Charles Leclerc is the defending champion at Albert Park Circuit, romping to a 20-second victory over the rest of the pack. Pérez finished second and George Russell finished another five seconds back in third to round out the podium.

Sergio Pérez won the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday, leading wire-to-wire and beating out teammate Max Verstappen. After two races, Verstappen has a one-point lead on Pérez thanks to a fastest lap bonus point on Sunday.

Verstappen is a sizable favorite to win this year’s race at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -330 and Pérez is next closest at +550. Fernando Alonso follows at +1000.