Which teams have advanced to the Sweet 16 in the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament?

March Madness is wrapping up the first two rounds of play, and after an intriguing opening weekend, we are finding the teams heading to the second weekend. Regional play begins on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25, with those winning teams advancing to the regional finals on Sunday, March 26 and Monday, March 27.

Unlike in year’s past, the regionals will be split between two sites in this year’s tournament. Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC, will play host to two of the regionals while the other two will be held at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, WA. The victors of each of those four regionals will head to Dallas and the American Airlines Center for the Final Four, with the semifinals taking place on Friday, March 31, and the national championship set for Sunday, April 2.

Here’s a list of each team that’s advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament. While we have the dates for when each regional will take place, we won’t have game times until near the completion of the Second Round on Monday, March 20.

Greenville Regional 1: March 24 or 25

No. 1 South Carolina vs. TBA-

TBA vs. TBA -

Greenville Regional 2: March 24 or 25

TBA vs. TBA-

TBA vs. TBA-

Seattle Regional 3: March 24 or 25

TBA vs. TBA-

TBA vs. TBA-

Seattle Regional 4: March 24 or 25

TBA vs. TBA-

TBA vs. TBA-