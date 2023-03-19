How and what to watch for Notre Dame vs. Maryland in Sweet 16 of 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament

The Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament will take place on Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25 and will feature a matchup between the No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the No. 2 Maryland Terrapins. This Greenville Regional 1 semifinal will take place at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: TBD

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

Odds: TBD

No. 3 Notre Dame (27-5, 15-3 ACC)

First Round: Defeated No. 14 Southern Utah 82-56

Second Round: Defeated No. 11 Mississippi State 53-48

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 12 Overall, 20 Offense, 11 Defense

Leading scorer: Sonia Citron, 14.7 ppg

Key stat of tournament: Out-rebounded opponents 102-57

Notre Dame met a tough match in Mississippi State, the same team that the Irish beat in the NCAA Championship Game five years ago. The Irish struggled from the three-point line and are missing one of their top scorers, Olivia Miles, for the rest of the tournament. Their rebounding has made all the difference in the last two games as they head to the Sweet 16.

No. 2 Maryland (27-6, 15-3 B1G)

First Round: Defeated No. 15 Holy Cross 93-61

Second Round: Defeated No. 7 Arizona 77-64

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 14.6 Overall, 105.1 Offense, 90.5 Defense

Leading scorer: Diamond Miller, 19.5 ppg

Key stat of tournament: 52.8% from the field

Maryland didn’t have much trouble putting Arizona away, highlighted by the third quarter in which they outscored the Wildcats 29-9. The Terps shot 53.6% from the field, led by Diamond Miller with 24 points and six rebounds.