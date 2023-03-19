How and what to watch for Utah vs. LSU in Sweet 16 of 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament

The Sweet 16 of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament will take place on Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25 and will feature a matchup between the No. 2 Utes and the No. 3 LSU Tigers. This Greenville Regional 2 semifinal will take place at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC.

Once the odds from DraftKings Sportsbook are available for this game, we’ll add that information below. We’ll also add the game time and TV channel once it’s settled.

Game date: TBD

Game time: TBD

TV channel: TBD

Location: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, SC

Odds: TBD

No. 2 Utah 27-4 (15-3 Pac-12)

First Round: Defeated No. 15 Gardner-Webb 103-78

Second Round: Defeated No. 10 Princeton 63-56

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 7 Overall, 3 Offense, 45 Defense

Leading scorer: Alissa Pili (20.7 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Holding opponents to 35% shooting in tournament

Utah shot just 39.5% from the field against Princeton on Sunday, but still held the Tigers to 27.8% shooting to come out with the win. This was a two-point game early in the fourth quarter before the Utes grouped together enough points to put Princeton away. Alissa Pilli dropped 28 points and10 rebounds in the win. Utah has advanced to its first Sweet 16 since 2001.

No. 3 LSU 30-2 (15-1 SEC)

First Round: Defeated No. 14 Hawai’i 73-50

Second Round: Defeated No. 6 Michigan 66-42

Her Hoops Stats ratings: 5 Overall, 6 Offense, 5 Defense

Leading scorer: Angel Reese (23.7 ppg)

Key stat of tournament: Averaging 17.2 offensive rebounds per game

LSU picked up back-to-back blowout victories over the weekend and beat Michigan by 24 despite shooting just 35.3% from the field. The Tigers led for the entire game and a dominant second quarter allowed for them to carry a 30-15 lead into halftime. Angel Reese had a ridiculous line of 25 points, 24 rebounds, and six blocks in the win. LSU has advanced to the Sweet 16 for the first time since 2014.