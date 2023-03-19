How to watch USA vs. Cuba on Sunday, March 19 in 2023 WBC semifinals

There are only three games left in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. The semifinal games will be played at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida. The first game will feature the United States taking on Cuba. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, March 19, with the game airing on FS1.

Team USA advanced to the semifinals after a big win over Venezuela in the quarterfinals. Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner knocked a grand slam in the top of the 8th inning to take the 9-7 lead, which the United States held onto. St. Louis Cardinals veteran pitcher Adam Wainwright gets the starting nod on Sunday.

Cuba won Pool A and matched up with Australia in the quarterfinals. Team Cuba took the 4-3 victory to advance. Their pool play games were in Taiwan, with the quarterfinals being held in Tokyo, Japan. They haven’t played since March 15 and have extra rest heading into this matchup due to travel. Chicago Cubs pitcher Roenis Elias will start the game for Team Cuba.

The United States is favored to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. They have -410 moneyline odds, while Cuba is installed as the +330 underdog. The winner of this game will meet the winner of Japan/Mexico on Tuesday, March 21 with the championship on the line.

USA vs. Cuba

Date: Sunday, March 19

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.