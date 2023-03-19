NCAA Tournament women’s basketball full TV schedule for Monday, March 20

The second round of the 2023 NCAA Women’s Tournament will conclude on Monday, March 20 with eight games tipping off across ESPN platforms throughout the evening. The winners of these games will advance to the Sweet 16 this weekend, with the regional semifinal round taking place in Greenville, SC, and Seattle, WA.

Here’s a look at the full Monday TV schedule for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

March Madness TV schedule: Monday, March 20

4 p.m. ET — #3 Ohio State vs. #6 North Carolina — ESPN

6 p.m. ET — #4 Tennessee vs. #12 Toledo — ESPN2

7 p.m. ET — #4 Villanova 76 vs. #12 Florida Gulf Coast — ESPNU

7 p.m. ET — #4 Texas vs. #5 Louisville — ESPN

8 p.m. ET — #1 Indiana vs. #9 Miami — ESPN2

9 p.m. ET — #2 UConn vs. #7 Baylor — ESPN

9 p.m. ET — #3 Duke vs. #6 Colorado — ESPNU

10 p.m. ET — #4 UCLA vs. #5 Oklahoma — ESPN2