When was the last time Michigan State was in Sweet 16?

The Michigan State Spartans are heading to the Sweet 16 in the 2023 NCAA Tournament. The Spartans beat No. 10 USC 72-62 in the first round. In the second round, they pulled off the upset against No. 2 Marquette, 69-60. Guard Tyson Walker led the way with 23 points, two rebounds and two assists.

2023 NCAA Tournament history

Last time Michigan State was in Sweet 16

Michigan State is no stranger to the Sweet 16. This will be their 21st time advancing to this round of the NCAA Tournament, with their last trip coming in 2019. The Spartans entered the tournament field as a No. 2 seed and picked up a first-round win over No. 15 Bradley. They dominated No. 10 Minnesota in the second round, winning by 20. Michigan State faced No. 3 LSU in that year’s Sweet 16 and won 80-63. Their Elite Eight matchup was against No. 1 Duke, and Sparty again came out on top 68-67. They faced No. 3 Texas Tech in the Final Four, but that is where their momentum stopped as they suffered a 10-point loss.

The Spartans hope to cut down the nets for the first time since 2000.