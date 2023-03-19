Adam Thielen announces he’s signing deal with Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are finalizing a three-year deal with veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Thielen announced that he’s signing with the Panthers. Thielen was released by the Minnesota Vikings this offseason.

An undrafted free agent from Minnesota State, Thielen broke out with the Vikings in his third season. He then had back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and received a contract extension with the Vikings. While Thielen was never considered one of the top receivers in the league, he was considered a consistent producer. That changed as injuries slowed him down in recent seasons.

Last year, Thielen was inconsistent and often disappeared in games for long stretches. The emergence of Justin Jefferson diminished Thielen’s role, and KJ Osborn became a bigger target in the No. 2 role.

In Carolina, Thielen will likely be working with a rookie quarterback and should be treated with caution in fantasy football. There will be value on him as a late-round flier but this could be another rough season for the veteran from a production standpoint.