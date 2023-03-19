Protestors advocating for freedom in Cuba demonstrate during WBC semifinal [VIDEO]

The World Baseball Classic is a baseball tournament on a global scale. It is baseball’s version of the World Cup and allows countries to come together to compete against each other. While the MLB has the World Series, the WBC is the true World Series, with 20 nations from across the globe coming together.

With baseball on the center stage, and plenty of eyes watching, protestors took the opportunity to demonstrate their beliefs. Throughout the semifinal matchup between the United States and Cuba, there were several forms of protest from fans that were advocating for freedom in Cuba. They ranged from protests outside the stadium to signs behind home plate to a fan rushing the field.

Fan on the field at the #WorldBaseballClassic



pic.twitter.com/dTBizSdTfz

The video was from far away in the stands but shows that the protestor made it to center field before security intervened. A reporter on site had a better look at the banner they were using.

A fan got onto the field holding up a banner that read, in part: "Libertad Para Los Cubanos." ("Freedom For Cubans.") A big roar erupted as he was taken off the field.

There have been several signs behind home plate, but they have eventually been removed by security. The fans don’t seem to be getting agitated or removed, but they continue trying to get their message across.