What March 1 results mean for TCU, Texas, Kentucky, Auburn others in 2023 bracketology

Every day will feature games and results that what we will see when the final NCAA Tournament bracket is revealed on Selection Sunday. Until then, the best thing we have is Bracketology, and we’ll use Joe Lunardi’s latest update on ESPN.

Below is a look at how Wednesday’s games may shake up the bracket.

Key games for bracketology

TCU 75, Texas 73

Both teams are firmly in the NCAA Tournament no matter what happens over the next couple weeks, but this was an impressive showing from the TCU Horned Frogs. They went into the day as a No. 5 seed, while the Longhorns came in as a No. 2 seed. TCU could rise a bit, while it feels like Texas will remain the same.

Vanderbilt 68, Kentucky 66

The Kentucky Wildcats should be a lock to make the NCAA Tournament at this point, but they put up a dud as double-digit home favorites on Wednesday night. The Vanderbilt Commodores have played extremely over the past month, but this is a game Kentucky shouldn’t be losing at Rupp Arena. The Wildcats were a No. 6 seed, and that is likely to drop slightly after Wednesday night’s loss.

Bubble Watch

Alabama 90, Auburn 85

The Alabama Crimson Tide entered the day as the No. 1 overall seed despite all sorts of off-the-field controversy surrounding the program, but this was a significantly more important game for the Auburn Tigers. Bruce Pearl’s bunch once held a 17-point lead but let it slip away for a team squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble. The Tigers entered the day in the “last four byes” category as a No. 11 seed so a win would’ve been massive, but they’ll get another big opportunity at home against the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday.