Full schedule, bracket for 2023 MEAC Conference Tournament

The Mid-East Atlantic Conference Tournament will be held from Wednesday, March 8 to Saturday, March 11 from Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. The eight teams will face off in a standard bracket with the highest seed facing the lowest seed, the highest facing the second-lowest, and so on. No teams will receive byes.

The winner of the tournament will head to March Madness, and if the regular season title winner Howard does not also win the tournament, they will head to the NIT. There will not be a MEAC team that earns an at-large NCAA bid.

2023 MEAC Conference Tournament Bracket: Date, time, TV, live stream

* All times ET

March 8 Quarterfinals

Game 1: No. 8 South Carolina State vs. No. 1 Howard, 6 p.m. ET, TBA

Game 2: No. 7 seed Delaware State vs. No. 2 North Carolina Central, 8 p.m. ET, TBA

March 9 Quarterfinals

Game 3: No. 5 Morgan State vs. No. 4 Maryland Eastern Shore, 6 p.m., TBA

Game 4: No. 6 Coppin State vs. No. 3 Norfolk State, 8 p.m, TBA

March 10 Semifinals

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 3, 6 p.m., TBA

Game 6: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 4, 8 p.m., TBA

March 11 Championship

Game 7: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 6, TBA, TBA

Odds to win MEAC Conference Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook