2023 NFL Combine: Tracking Jalen Carter measurements, drill times, more

With the NFL season now over, the NFL Combine is next on the clock. The 2023 NFL Combine will start Thursday, March 2 and will go until Sunday, March 5. At the combine, prospects have the ability to work out in front of NFL personnel and also meet with them and get to tell them a bit about themselves. We will see the defensive linemen work out on the first day including Georgia’s Jalen Carter.

How, when to watch Jalen Carter at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Thursday March 2 & Friday March 3

TV coverage drills: Thursday March 2, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Notable stats, performance in college

People were considering Jalen Carter as the No. 1 overall pick at points in the season this year. He was one of the best defensive linemen in college football last season. In 2022, Carter had 32 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and three sacks. He was a First Team All American on the majority of voting systems including Associate Press, FWAA, Walter Camp, and Sporting News. Carter is a projected top 15 pick, but he will not be working out at the NFL Combine. Instead, he will just be meeting with teams. It will be interesting to see if that has an affect on his stock.

