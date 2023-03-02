2023 NFL Combine: Tracking Bryan Bresee measurements, drill times, more

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held April 27-29 in Kansas City, Missouri. Before prospects get drafted and find out their initial NFL fates, they get the chance to show off their skills in front of NFL executives, coaches and scouts. The 2023 NFL Combine will run from Thursday, March 2 to Sunday, March 5. The event starts with defensive linemen, like Clemson’s defensive tackle Bryan Bresee.
How, when to watch Bryan Bresee at the NFL Combine
Dates at combine: Thursday March 2 & Friday March 3
TV coverage drills: Thursday March 2, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network
Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play
Notable stats, performance in college
Bresee spent three seasons playing for the Tigers. He played in 25 career games and had 51 total tackles, with 15 tackles for loss and nine sacks. Bresee also had four career passes defended and a forced fumble. He split time between end and a tackle but projects more like a tackle at the next level unless a team can slim him down and increase his speed on the edge.
