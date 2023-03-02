2023 NFL Combine: Tracking Myles Murphy’s measurements, drill times, more

The 2023 NFL Draft is here, as one of the biggest events in the evaluation process gets underway this week as top prospects, scouts, coaches, and front office executives all descend upon Indianapolis for the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. One of those players is Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy who is projected to go early in the first round.

How, when to watch Myles Murphy at the NFL Combine

Dates at combine: Thursday March 2 & Friday March 3

TV coverage drills: Thursday March 2, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play

Notable stats, performance in college

Murphy proved to be among college football’s elite pass rushers, racking up 14.5 sacks over his last two seasons at Clemson. He added another 11 tackles for loss and forced three fumbles between 2021-22. Over his final two seasons, Clemson went 21-6 and he earned one First-Team All-ACC selection and another Second-Team All-ACC selection.

POS measurements

Height: TBD

Weight: TBD

Hand size: TBD

Arm length: TBD

Wingspan: TBD

Combine drills, performance

40-yard dash: TBD

Bench press: TBD

Verticle jump: TBD

Broad jump: TBD

Shuttle run: TBD