2023 NFL Combine: Tracking Will Anderson Jr. measurements, drill times, more

Standout Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. is one of the coveted prizes of the 2023 NFL Draft. Many eyes will be on him at this week’s NFL Scouting Combine. Here is how to catch his performance, and how he improved his stock at the event.
How, when to watch Will Anderson Jr. at the NFL Combine
Dates at combine: Thursday March 2 & Friday March 3
TV coverage drills: Thursday March 2, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network
Live stream: NFL Network LIVE, NFL Network app for iOS or Google Play
Notable stats, performance in college
It is hard to list all of Anderson’s collegiate accomplishments as he had a prolific career even by Alabama defensive player standards. In three years in Tuscaloosa, he tallied an incredible 34.5 sacks and 58.5 tackles for loss. Amazingly, Anderson was a two-time SEC Defensive Player of the Year, two-time unanimous first-team All-American. He is also just the second player in history to win the Bronko Nagurski award (given to the nation’s top defensive player) twice.
