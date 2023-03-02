What TV channel will broadcast the 2023 NFL Combine?

The Super Bowl just ended, with the Kansas City Chiefs being crowned NFL champions yet again, but the NFL rarely takes time off.

Less than a month after the season ended, we’re already gearing up for the 2023-24 campaign. All 32 NFL teams will converge upiewon Indianapolis this week for the NFL Scouting Combine where they’ll get a chance to look at all the top college prospects in the upcoming draft.

The Combine starts on Feb. 27 and runs through March 6, though the entire thing won’t air on TV. The first few days consist of weigh ins and various interviews with teams. All of the on-field drills will be aired, which happen later in the week.

The event will air on TV starting Thursday, March 2 through Sunday, March 5 from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. The event will be aired on NFL Network.

2023 NFL Combine schedule

Dates: March 2 - March 5

TV Channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network website, app