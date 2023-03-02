NFL Draft prospects: Ranking OG heading into the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

Offensive guard isn’t the sexiest of positions to evaluate in draft season and you typically only see one, maybe two selected in the first round of any given draft. However, shoring up the interior offensive line is a must for every franchise and it is vital that they nail their pick of selecting one high.

At the top of this year’s guard class is Florida’s O’Cyrus Torrence, who is being projected as a possible late first-round pick. Following Billy Napier from Louisiana to Florida in 2022, he had no problems adjusting from the Sun Belt to the SEC and upped his draft stock while becoming a consensus All-American. At 6’5”, 347 pounds, his massive size could make him a tough obstacle for opposing defenses to get around and his aggressiveness in run blocking also makes him valuable. Scouts have pointed out that he needs to work on his footwork and lateral movement when he gets to the league, so there will still be a learning curve for him.

Other guards to keep tabs on are Ohio State’s Luke Wypler and Alabama’s Emil Ekiyor Jr., both of whom could be Day 2 selections. USC’s Andrew Vorhees is another name to look out for after he helped clear the paths for Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams in 2022.