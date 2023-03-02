 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Draft prospects: Ranking OG heading into the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

We rank the 2023 draft prospects at OG ahead of the Combine.

By Nick Simon
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 02 Reese’s Senior Bowl Practice Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Offensive guard isn’t the sexiest of positions to evaluate in draft season and you typically only see one, maybe two selected in the first round of any given draft. However, shoring up the interior offensive line is a must for every franchise and it is vital that they nail their pick of selecting one high.

At the top of this year’s guard class is Florida’s O’Cyrus Torrence, who is being projected as a possible late first-round pick. Following Billy Napier from Louisiana to Florida in 2022, he had no problems adjusting from the Sun Belt to the SEC and upped his draft stock while becoming a consensus All-American. At 6’5”, 347 pounds, his massive size could make him a tough obstacle for opposing defenses to get around and his aggressiveness in run blocking also makes him valuable. Scouts have pointed out that he needs to work on his footwork and lateral movement when he gets to the league, so there will still be a learning curve for him.

Other guards to keep tabs on are Ohio State’s Luke Wypler and Alabama’s Emil Ekiyor Jr., both of whom could be Day 2 selections. USC’s Andrew Vorhees is another name to look out for after he helped clear the paths for Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams in 2022.

2023 OG Draft Rankings

Pos Rk Player Pos School Overall Rk
Pos Rk Player Pos School Overall Rk
1 O'Cyrus Torrence OG Florida 28
2 Luke Wypler OG Ohio State 68
3 Emil Ekiyor Jr. OG Alabama 91
4 Andrew Vorhees OG USC 115
5 Nick Broeker OG Ole Miss 125
6 McClendon Curtis OG Chattanooga 146
7 Jordan McFadden OG Clemson 184
8 Richard Gouraige OG Florida 188
9 Asim Richards OG North Carolina 192
10 Henry Bainivalu OG Washington 197
11 Jerome Carvin OG Tennessee 204
12 Atonio Mafi OG UCLA 217
13 Juice Scruggs OG Penn State 223
14 Chandler Zavala OG NC State 231
15 Brent Laing OG Minnesota Duluth 242
16 Mark Evans II OG Arkansas-Pine Bluff 252
17 Braeden Daniels OG Utah 258
18 Justice Oluwaseun OG Miami 276
19 DJ Scaife Jr. OG Miami 303

