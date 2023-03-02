 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Draft prospects: Ranking OTs heading into the 2023 NFL Combine

We rank the 2023 draft prospects at OT ahead of the Combine.

By TeddyRicketson
Northwestern guard Peter Skoronski (77) pass blocks during the Northwestern Wildcats versus Maryland Terrapins game on October 22, 2022 at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium in College Park, MD. Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023 NFL Combine will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana from Thursday, March 2 to Sunday, March 5. Each day a different position group will run through several drills in front of NFL head coaches, execs and scouts while trying to move up draft boards. The offensive tackles will join the running backs and other offensive linemen on Sunday, March 5.

This is a relatively deep offensive tackle draft class that has plenty of talent at the top. Peter Skoronski from Northwestern should be the first tackle taken in the draft. The junior has even been projected in the top 10, barring a poor performance at the Combine. He shouldn't be the only tackle taken in the first round. Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr., Georgia’s Broderick Jones, and Oklahoma’s Anton Harrison could all hear their name called on the first day of the draft.

After this initial tier of offensive tackles, there is still a strong second tier that should land predominantly in the second round. Ohio State’s Dawand Jones, Maryland’s Jaelyn Duncan, Syracuse’s Matthew Bergeron and North Dakota State Cody Mauch are all expected to be drafted early and ready to start in Week 1 or provide helpful depth to their respective teams.

The remaining players need a successful Combine to be solidify being selected on the third day of the draft. They could still provide depth to a 53-man roster, but it is more likely that they may make a team’s practice squad for at least their rookie year.

OT ranks ahead of 2023 NFL Combine

Pos Rk Player Pos School Overall Rk
1 Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern 6
2 Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State 10
3 Broderick Jones OT Georgia 18
4 Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma 23
5 Dawand Jones OT Ohio State 37
6 Jaelyn Duncan OT Maryland 44
7 Matthew Bergeron OT Syracuse 51
8 Cody Mauch OT North Dakota State 57
9 Ryan Hayes OT Michigan 100
10 Jordan Morgan OT Arizona 105
11 Darnell Wright OT Tennessee 117
12 Tyler Steen OT Alabama 133
13 T.J. Bass OT Oregon 144
14 Blake Freeland OT BYU 150
15 Wanya Morris OT Oklahoma 154
16 Warren McClendon OT Georgia 160
17 Jaxson Kirkland OT Washington 161
18 Tylan Grable OT UCF 172
19 Nick Saldiveri OT Old Dominion 231
20 Mason Brooks OT Ole Miss 235
21 Mike Edwards OT Campbell 260
22 Joey Fisher OT Shepherd 270

