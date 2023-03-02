NFL Draft prospects: Ranking OTs heading into the 2023 NFL Combine

The 2023 NFL Combine will be held at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana from Thursday, March 2 to Sunday, March 5. Each day a different position group will run through several drills in front of NFL head coaches, execs and scouts while trying to move up draft boards. The offensive tackles will join the running backs and other offensive linemen on Sunday, March 5.

This is a relatively deep offensive tackle draft class that has plenty of talent at the top. Peter Skoronski from Northwestern should be the first tackle taken in the draft. The junior has even been projected in the top 10, barring a poor performance at the Combine. He shouldn't be the only tackle taken in the first round. Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr., Georgia’s Broderick Jones, and Oklahoma’s Anton Harrison could all hear their name called on the first day of the draft.

After this initial tier of offensive tackles, there is still a strong second tier that should land predominantly in the second round. Ohio State’s Dawand Jones, Maryland’s Jaelyn Duncan, Syracuse’s Matthew Bergeron and North Dakota State Cody Mauch are all expected to be drafted early and ready to start in Week 1 or provide helpful depth to their respective teams.

The remaining players need a successful Combine to be solidify being selected on the third day of the draft. They could still provide depth to a 53-man roster, but it is more likely that they may make a team’s practice squad for at least their rookie year.