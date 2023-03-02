NFL Draft prospects: Ranking centers heading into the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

The 2023 NFL Combine will be held from Thursday, March 2 to Sunday, March 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Each day will give a chance for a different position to run through various drills in front of NFL coaches, executives and scouts. The centers will just the rest of the offensive linemen and the running backs and go through their drills on Sunday, March 5 starting at 1 p.m. ET.

The center position is one of the shallowest for this year’s draft and Combine. We only have 11 centers ranked in our top 300 prospects for this year’s draft class. John Michael Schmitz, out of Minnesota, leads the class but would need an outstanding Combine performance to crack the first round of the draft. Michigan’s Olusegun Oluwatimi anchored the Wolverine’s offensive line that has won back-to-back Joe Moore Awards. This award has been given to the best offensive line unit each year since 2015.

Notre Dame’s Jarett Patterson and TCU’s Steve Avila are both versatile centers that could develop into future starters and could be taken on day two of the draft. The rest of the class? A good performance at the Combine would go a long way in ensuring that they even get selected. They project as depth players that will need strong training camps to crack a 53-man roster and are likely destined for a practice squad.