How to watch the 2023 NFL Combine via live stream

The NFL season seems to have just ended, but the league is already gearing up for the 2023 season, with one of the premier offseason events happening this week.

The NFL Scouting Combine is a chance for all 32 franchises to get a look at the sheer athletic ability of some of this year’s draft class up close and in person. Prospects will run through drills like the 40-yard dash, broad jump, high jump, three-cone drill and much more. They’ll also have position-specific drills, so people will get to see the hands of wideouts and arms of quarterbacks on full display.

The combine starts on February 27 and runs through March 5. But the first few days of action isn’t much action at all. It just consists of interviews of players with teams, so that won’t be available to watch. On-field drills begin Thursday, March 2 and run through Sunday. Those will all be streamed.

Here’s how you can watch the on-field portion of the combine starting this week.

2023 NFL Combine schedule

Dates: March 2-5

TV Channel: NFL Network

Live stream: NFL Network website, app