NFL Draft prospects: Ranking Top-50 heading into the 2023 NFL Combine

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place from Thursday, April 27 to Saturday, April 29 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chicago Bears currently hold the No. 1 overall pick, but we could see several first-round picks traded as teams look to move up and take advantage of the talent at the top of this year’s draft class.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Alabama pass rusher Will Anderon Jr., and Georgia defensive tackle are on top of the prospects list and should hear their names called early. Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronoski should be the first offensive lineman taken, followed by Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr., for any teams looking to improve their line.

Running backs have had a tough go of it in the first round, but Texas RB Bijan Robinson looks to change that. He should hear his name called on the first day and is one of only two running backs we have ranked in the top 50. An offensive position that could be in for a big year is tight end. Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer will be the first drafted and joined in our top 50 by Utah TE Dalton Kincaid and Georgia’s Darnell Washington.

On the defensive side of the ball, it’s a deep cornerback draft. Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr., Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez and Georgia’s Kelee Ringo are all sandwiched in the early part of our rankings. Don’t count out South Carolina’s Cam Smith, Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon or Mississippi State’s Emmanuel Forbes, who could still hear their names early with good combine and pro day performances.

The shallowest positions in the top 50 are center and guard, with only one at each position. Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz is ranked 42, and OG O’Cyrus Torrence is ranked 29. This is a solid draft for tackles, but interior offensive linemen will likely hear their names called more on days two and three.

The most shallow defensive positions in the top 50 are safety and inside linebacker. Representing the safeties are Alabama’s Brian Branch and Texas A&M’s Antonio Johnson. Only Arkansas ILB Drew Sanders and Clemson ILB Trenton Simpson have cracked the rankings heading into the combine. The deepest defensive position is cornerback with eight.