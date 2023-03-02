 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Draft prospects: Ranking Top-50 heading into the 2023 NFL Combine

We rank the 2023 draft prospects ahead of the Combine.

By TeddyRicketson
Will Levis #7 of the Kentucky Wildcats throws a pass against the Louisville Cardinals at Kroger Field on November 26, 2022 in Lexington, Kentucky. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL Draft will take place from Thursday, April 27 to Saturday, April 29 in Kansas City, Missouri. The Chicago Bears currently hold the No. 1 overall pick, but we could see several first-round picks traded as teams look to move up and take advantage of the talent at the top of this year’s draft class.

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Alabama pass rusher Will Anderon Jr., and Georgia defensive tackle are on top of the prospects list and should hear their names called early. Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronoski should be the first offensive lineman taken, followed by Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr., for any teams looking to improve their line.

Running backs have had a tough go of it in the first round, but Texas RB Bijan Robinson looks to change that. He should hear his name called on the first day and is one of only two running backs we have ranked in the top 50. An offensive position that could be in for a big year is tight end. Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer will be the first drafted and joined in our top 50 by Utah TE Dalton Kincaid and Georgia’s Darnell Washington.

On the defensive side of the ball, it’s a deep cornerback draft. Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr., Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez and Georgia’s Kelee Ringo are all sandwiched in the early part of our rankings. Don’t count out South Carolina’s Cam Smith, Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon or Mississippi State’s Emmanuel Forbes, who could still hear their names early with good combine and pro day performances.

The shallowest positions in the top 50 are center and guard, with only one at each position. Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz is ranked 42, and OG O’Cyrus Torrence is ranked 29. This is a solid draft for tackles, but interior offensive linemen will likely hear their names called more on days two and three.

The most shallow defensive positions in the top 50 are safety and inside linebacker. Representing the safeties are Alabama’s Brian Branch and Texas A&M’s Antonio Johnson. Only Arkansas ILB Drew Sanders and Clemson ILB Trenton Simpson have cracked the rankings heading into the combine. The deepest defensive position is cornerback with eight.

top-50 2023 NFL Draft prospects

Player Pos School Pos Rk Overall Rk
Bryce Young QB Alabama 1 1
Will Anderson Jr. OLB Alabama 1 2
Jalen Carter DT Georgia 1 3
C.J. Stroud QB Ohio State 2 4
Tyree Wilson DE Texas Tech 1 5
Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern 1 6
Myles Murphy DE Clemson 2 7
Bryan Bresee DT Clemson 2 8
Bijan Robinson RB Texas 1 9
Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State 2 10
Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame 1 11
Quentin Johnston WR TCU 1 12
Will Levis QB Kentucky 3 13
Jordan Addison WR USC 2 14
Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State 1 15
Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon 2 16
Kelee Ringo CB Georgia 3 17
Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma 3 18
Cam Smith CB South Carolina 4 19
Broderick Jones OT Georgia 4 20
Lukas Van Ness DE Iowa 3 21
Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State 3 22
Brian Branch S Alabama 1 23
Jahmyr Gibbs RB Alabama 2 24
Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M 2 25
Drew Sanders ILB Arkansas 1 26
Jaelyn Duncan OT Maryland 5 27
O'Cyrus Torrence OG Florida 1 28
Andre Carter II OLB Army 2 29
Clark Phillips III CB Utah 5 30
Zay Flowers WR Boston College 4 31
Dalton Kincaid TE Utah 2 32
Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois 6 33
Zach Harrison DE Ohio State 4 34
Isaiah Foskey DE Notre Dame 5 35
Anthony Richardson QB Florida 4 36
Siaki Ika DT Baylor 3 37
Keion White OLB Georgia Tech 3 38
Josh Downs WR North Carolina 5 39
Trenton Simpson ILB Clemson 2 40
John Michael Schmitz C Minnesota 1 41
Nolan Smith OLB Georgia 4 42
Cedric Tillman WR Tennessee 6 43
Emmanuel Forbes CB Mississippi State 7 44
Dawand Jones OT Ohio State 6 45
Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee 7 46
Darnell Washington TE Georgia 3 47
Deonte Banks CB Maryland 8 48
Tuli Tuipulotu DE USC 6 49
Mazi Smith DT Michigan 4 50
Cody Mauch OT North Dakota State 7 51
Devon Achane RB Texas A&M 3 52
Luke Musgrave TE Oregon State 4 53
Derick Hall DE Auburn 7 54
Keeanu Benton DT Wisconsin 5 55
BJ Ojulari OLB LSU 5 56
Matthew Bergeron OT Syracuse 8 57
Sam LaPorta TE Iowa 5 58
Kayshon Boutte WR LSU 8 59
Tucker Kraft TE South Dakota State 6 60
Kyu Blu Kelly CB Stanford 9 61
Byron Young DE Tennessee 8 62
Mike Morris DE Michigan 9 63
Jaylon Jones CB Texas A&M 10 64
Will McDonald IV DE Iowa State 10 65
Calijah Kancey DT Pittsburgh 6 66
Olusegun Oluwatimi C Michigan 2 67
Luke Wypler OG Ohio State 2 68
Hendon Hooker QB Tennessee 5 69
Rashee Rice WR SMU 9 70
Riley Moss CB Iowa 11 71
Keondre Coburn DT Texas 7 72
Jack Campbell ILB Iowa 3 73
Dontayvion Wicks WR Virginia 10 74

