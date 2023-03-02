2023 NFL Scouting Combine: WRs to watch

Teams around the NFL are looking for more pass-catching talent and this year’s draft class has plenty of players who fit the bill. As the 2023 NFL Combine is upon us, here is a look at which receivers are trending up and down on big boards.

Who to watch at the NFL Combine: Wide receivers trending up

Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Hyatt was incredibly productive at Tennessee this season, pulling in 67 catches for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns. Though he is slightly undersized at 5’10” and 180 pounds, he showed the ability to separate from defensive backs as well as make contested catches. His projected 4.29 40-time and high efficiency easily make him a top-five receiver in this year’s draft.

Nathaniel Dell, Houston

Dell has worked his way well within the top-10 wide receiver group in this year’s draft. He was absolutely prolific out of the slot for the Cougars in 2022, catching 109 passes for 1,398 yards and 17 touchdowns. He is not the most sure-handed receiver you will find in this draft, but he is a playmaker who can make plays in traffic and also hit home runs in the screen game. He doesn’t have the name recognition of a lot of guys on this lists, but a strong showing at the Combine and beyond could help him flirt with top-five WR status.

WRs trending down ahead of NFL Draft

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

A lot of people were turned off by JSN sitting out of a College Football Playoffs in order to prevent injury before the Draft. Fair or not, it called into question his commitment to the team. While he may have been a top-10 pick if he came out last year, his stock certainly steadily fell as the 2022 season went on. As it stands right now, he still is projected as a mid-to-late first-round pick, but for that to happen, he has to show scouts what made him such a hot prospect in the first place.

Kayshon Boutte, LSU

Boutte has experienced similar questions regarding maturity. Originally, he had intended to come back to LSU, but he was “dismissed” from the team for undisclosed reasons. Boutte entered this season as a top-five receiver in the country but caught just two touchdown passes in a fairly disappointing campaign. Unless he really impresses scouts over the next couple of months, it looks like he’s easily trending outside the top-10 wide receiver conversation.