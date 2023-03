Tracking measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results for each player at the 2023 NFL Combine

The 2023 NFL Combine has arrived. Thursday, March 2 marks the beginning of the player’s events that will run through Sunday, March 5. Participants will be measured, run the famous 40-yard dash and go through position-specific drills in front of NFL executives, coaches and scouts. The Combine leads into individual college pro days and then the 2023 NFL Draft starting on April 27 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Here is the schedule for the Combine weekend so you know what position groups will be highlighted on individual days.

March 2 (3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): Defensive linemen and linebackers.

Defensive linemen and linebackers. March 3 (3 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): Defensive backs and special teams.

Defensive backs and special teams. March 4 (1 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET): Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends.

Quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends. March 5 (1 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET): Offensive linemen and running backs

Below, you’ll see all those measurements and we’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine progresses.