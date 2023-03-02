Which prospects have the fastest 40-yard dash times at 2023 NFL Combine so far?

The 2023 NFL Combine is underway. This is a chance for players to show off their skills in front of NFL execs, coaches and scouts to try and increase their draft stock for the upcoming NFL Draft. One of the most exciting events each year is watching all of the players run the 40-yard dash.

Outside of being entertaining, the dash helps to show a player's top speed and even explosiveness when their time is broken down into splits for the first 10 yards. While players mainly want to be above the average time for their position, seeing someone breaking off an all-time fast time is always fun.

Former Washington wide receiver John Ross still holds the 40-yard dash record at the NFL Combine. He finished the sprint in 4.22 seconds in 2017. Cornerback Kalon Barnes ran a 4.23 40 in 2022 and WR Rondel Menendez (1999) and Chris Johnson (2008) both ran a 4.24. Johnson held the record for 11 years before Ross surpassed him.

Fastest 40 times at the NFL Combine

Defensive tackle Calijah Kancey runs the fastest 40 for a DT at the combine, besting Aaron Donald’s time by a tenth of a second.