DL measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results at the 2023 NFL Combine

We track measurements and drill results for each defensive lineman at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

By TeddyRicketson
Defensive lineman Tyree Wilson of Texas Tech speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 01, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The 2023 NFL Combine will begin on Thursday, March 2. The defensive linemen and linebackers will go through their drills on Thursday starting at 3 p.m. ET. This will be their chance to strut their stuff in front of NFL executives and coaches to try and raise their draft stock for the 2023 NFL Draft in April.

Defensive ends are going to want to make a splash in the 3-cone drill. While not a perfect representation, the purpose of his drill is to test how well the ends can turn tight corners and get around the offensive line. The average time for this drill is 7.23 seconds, and if anyone logs under seven seconds, they are known to shoot up draft boards.

Defensive linemen need to show off their strength in the bench press but also have a chance to demonstrate the power they can generate at the line's interior. While everyone runs a 40-yard dash, don’t count out the importance of this drill for the big men. For defensive linemen, teams will look at their 10-yard split to see how quickly they can get off the starting line. The average for defensive tackles is 1.75 seconds, with defensive ends at 1.65.

We’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.

Defensive line measurements

Player Pos School Height Weight Hand Arm Wing 40 Bench 3-Cone Shuttle Vertical Broad
Tyree Wilson DE Texas Tech
Myles Murphy DE Clemson
Lukas Van Ness DE Iowa
Zach Harrison DE Ohio State
Isaiah Foskey DE Notre Dame
Tuli Tuipulotu DE USC
Derick Hall DE Auburn
Byron Young DE Tennessee
Mike Morris DE Michigan
Will McDonald IV DE Iowa State
Felix Anudike-Uzomah DE Kansas State
K.J. Henry DE Clemson
Ali Gaye DE LSU
Ochaun Mathis DE Nebraska
Habakkuk Baldonado DE Pittsburgh
Tyler Lacy DE Oklahoma State
Isaiah Mcguire DE Missouri
Adetomiwa Adebawore DE Northwestern
Karl Brooks DE Bowling Green
Viliami Fehoko DE San José State
Lonnie Phelps DE Kansas
Eku Leota DE Auburn
Jalen Carter DT Georgia
Bryan Bresee DT Clemson
Siaki Ika DT Baylor
Mazi Smith DT Michigan
Keeanu Benton DT Wisconsin
Calijah Kancey DT Pittsburgh
Keondre Coburn DT Texas
Colby Wooden DT Auburn
Zacch Pickens DT South Carolina
Nesta Jade Silvera DT Arizona State
Jaquelin Roy DT LSU
Byron Young DT Alabama
DJ Dale DT Alabama
Jerrod Clark DT Coastal Carolina
Gervon Dexter DT Florida
Cameron Young DT Mississippi State
Moro Ojomo DT Texas
Jalen Redmond DT Oklahoma

