DL measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results at the 2023 NFL Combine

The 2023 NFL Combine will begin on Thursday, March 2. The defensive linemen and linebackers will go through their drills on Thursday starting at 3 p.m. ET. This will be their chance to strut their stuff in front of NFL executives and coaches to try and raise their draft stock for the 2023 NFL Draft in April.

Defensive ends are going to want to make a splash in the 3-cone drill. While not a perfect representation, the purpose of his drill is to test how well the ends can turn tight corners and get around the offensive line. The average time for this drill is 7.23 seconds, and if anyone logs under seven seconds, they are known to shoot up draft boards.

Defensive linemen need to show off their strength in the bench press but also have a chance to demonstrate the power they can generate at the line's interior. While everyone runs a 40-yard dash, don’t count out the importance of this drill for the big men. For defensive linemen, teams will look at their 10-yard split to see how quickly they can get off the starting line. The average for defensive tackles is 1.75 seconds, with defensive ends at 1.65.

We’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.