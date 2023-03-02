LB measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results at the 2023 NFL Combine

Thursday, March 2 marks the beginning of the 2023 NFL Combine. Players have arrived at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana and have already begun their meetings with teams. Thursday will see the defensive linemen and linebackers get measured and go through their drills. Coverage starts at 3 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

Outside linebackers are players that could line up differently, depending on their eventual team’s defensive scheme. Either way, the three-cone drill will be important for them to impress. It can show their ability to get around offensive tackles and their ability to change direction if they are going to be dropping into coverage.

For middle linebackers, the 40-yard dash, broad jump and short shuttle are all important drills. They all relate to the explosiveness that middle linebackers need, as well as what their top speed can be to close out on a ball carrier. For linebackers, the average shuttle time is 4.3 seconds, average 40 is 4.71 seconds, and the average broad jump is 9 feet, 8 inches.

We’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.