LB measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results at the 2023 NFL Combine

We track measurements and drill results for each linebacker at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

By TeddyRicketson
Will Anderson Jr. #31 of the Alabama Crimson Tide stands on the field during the Allstate Sugar Bowl against the Kansas State Wildcats at Caesars Superdome on December 31, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Alabama Crimson Tide won the game 45 - 20. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

Thursday, March 2 marks the beginning of the 2023 NFL Combine. Players have arrived at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana and have already begun their meetings with teams. Thursday will see the defensive linemen and linebackers get measured and go through their drills. Coverage starts at 3 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

Outside linebackers are players that could line up differently, depending on their eventual team’s defensive scheme. Either way, the three-cone drill will be important for them to impress. It can show their ability to get around offensive tackles and their ability to change direction if they are going to be dropping into coverage.

For middle linebackers, the 40-yard dash, broad jump and short shuttle are all important drills. They all relate to the explosiveness that middle linebackers need, as well as what their top speed can be to close out on a ball carrier. For linebackers, the average shuttle time is 4.3 seconds, average 40 is 4.71 seconds, and the average broad jump is 9 feet, 8 inches.

We’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.

Linebacker measurements

Player Pos School Height Weight Hand Arm Wing 40 Bench 3-Cone Shuttle Vertical Broad
Will Anderson Jr. OLB Alabama
Andre Carter II OLB Army
Keion White OLB Georgia Tech
Nolan Smith OLB Georgia
BJ Ojulari OLB LSU
Thomas Incoom OLB Central Michigan
Nick Herbig OLB Wisconsin
Tavius Robinson OLB Ole Miss
Nick Hampton OLB Appalachian State
Mohamoud Diabate OLB Utah
Brenton Cox Jr. OLB Florida
YaYa Diaby OLB Louisville
Dylan Horton OLB TCU
DJ Johnson OLB Oregon
DeAndre Square OLB Kentucky
Jose Ramirez OLB Eastern Michigan
Charlie Thomas OLB Georgia Tech
Amari Burney OLB Florida
Kivon Bennett OLB Arkansas State
Isaiah Land OLB Florida A&M
Antonio Moultrie OLB Miami
Cam Jones OLB Indiana
Jordan Strachan OLB South Carolina
Tyrus Wheat OLB Mississippi State
Jalen Harris OLB Arizona
Jordan Lewis OLB Southern
Liam Anderson OLB Holy Cross
Merlin Robertson OLB Arizona State
Drew Sanders ILB Arkansas
Trenton Simpson ILB Clemson
Henry To'oTo'o ILB Alabama
Jack Campbell ILB Iowa
Daiyan Henley ILB Washington State
Dorian Williams ILB Tulane
Noah Sewell ILB Oregon
DeMarvion Overshown ILB Texas
Owen Pappoe ILB Auburn
Ventrell Miller ILB Florida
Dee Winters ILB TCU
Aubrey Miller Jr. ILB Jackson State
Anfernee Orji ILB Vanderbilt
Kyle Soelle ILB Arizona State
Bumper Pool ILB Arkansas
Sirvocea Dennis ILB Pittsburgh
Jeremy Banks ILB Tennessee
Jacquez Jones ILB Kentucky
Carlton Martial ILB Troy
Ivan Pace Jr. ILB Cincinnati
Jaylen Moody ILB Alabama
O'Rien Vance ILB Iowa State
Patrick O'Connell ILB Montana
Ryan Greenhagen ILB Fordham

