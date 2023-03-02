LB measurements, 40-yard dash times, drill results at the 2023 NFL Combine

Thursday, March 2 marks the beginning of the 2023 NFL Combine. Players have arrived at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana and have already begun their meetings with teams. Thursday will see the defensive linemen and linebackers get measured and go through their drills. Coverage starts at 3 p.m. ET on NFL Network.
Outside linebackers are players that could line up differently, depending on their eventual team’s defensive scheme. Either way, the three-cone drill will be important for them to impress. It can show their ability to get around offensive tackles and their ability to change direction if they are going to be dropping into coverage.
For middle linebackers, the 40-yard dash, broad jump and short shuttle are all important drills. They all relate to the explosiveness that middle linebackers need, as well as what their top speed can be to close out on a ball carrier. For linebackers, the average shuttle time is 4.3 seconds, average 40 is 4.71 seconds, and the average broad jump is 9 feet, 8 inches.
We’ll be updating this list with relevant measurements and drill results as the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine progresses, so be sure to check back.
Linebacker measurements
|Player
|Pos
|School
|Height
|Weight
|Hand
|Arm
|Wing
|40
|Bench
|3-Cone
|Shuttle
|Vertical
|Broad
|Will Anderson Jr.
|OLB
|Alabama
|Andre Carter II
|OLB
|Army
|Keion White
|OLB
|Georgia Tech
|Nolan Smith
|OLB
|Georgia
|BJ Ojulari
|OLB
|LSU
|Thomas Incoom
|OLB
|Central Michigan
|Nick Herbig
|OLB
|Wisconsin
|Tavius Robinson
|OLB
|Ole Miss
|Nick Hampton
|OLB
|Appalachian State
|Mohamoud Diabate
|OLB
|Utah
|Brenton Cox Jr.
|OLB
|Florida
|YaYa Diaby
|OLB
|Louisville
|Dylan Horton
|OLB
|TCU
|DJ Johnson
|OLB
|Oregon
|DeAndre Square
|OLB
|Kentucky
|Jose Ramirez
|OLB
|Eastern Michigan
|Charlie Thomas
|OLB
|Georgia Tech
|Amari Burney
|OLB
|Florida
|Kivon Bennett
|OLB
|Arkansas State
|Isaiah Land
|OLB
|Florida A&M
|Antonio Moultrie
|OLB
|Miami
|Cam Jones
|OLB
|Indiana
|Jordan Strachan
|OLB
|South Carolina
|Tyrus Wheat
|OLB
|Mississippi State
|Jalen Harris
|OLB
|Arizona
|Jordan Lewis
|OLB
|Southern
|Liam Anderson
|OLB
|Holy Cross
|Merlin Robertson
|OLB
|Arizona State
|Drew Sanders
|ILB
|Arkansas
|Trenton Simpson
|ILB
|Clemson
|Henry To'oTo'o
|ILB
|Alabama
|Jack Campbell
|ILB
|Iowa
|Daiyan Henley
|ILB
|Washington State
|Dorian Williams
|ILB
|Tulane
|Noah Sewell
|ILB
|Oregon
|DeMarvion Overshown
|ILB
|Texas
|Owen Pappoe
|ILB
|Auburn
|Ventrell Miller
|ILB
|Florida
|Dee Winters
|ILB
|TCU
|Aubrey Miller Jr.
|ILB
|Jackson State
|Anfernee Orji
|ILB
|Vanderbilt
|Kyle Soelle
|ILB
|Arizona State
|Bumper Pool
|ILB
|Arkansas
|Sirvocea Dennis
|ILB
|Pittsburgh
|Jeremy Banks
|ILB
|Tennessee
|Jacquez Jones
|ILB
|Kentucky
|Carlton Martial
|ILB
|Troy
|Ivan Pace Jr.
|ILB
|Cincinnati
|Jaylen Moody
|ILB
|Alabama
|O'Rien Vance
|ILB
|Iowa State
|Patrick O'Connell
|ILB
|Montana
|Ryan Greenhagen
|ILB
|Fordham