Breaking down the weather forecast for the Bahrain Grand Prix

The Formula One season is gearing up to start. This year’s first F1 race will be the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix. Practice sessions begin on Friday, March 3 with qualifying following on Saturday, March 4. The race itself will be held on Sunday, March 5 and will begin at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN.

I don’t know if the drivers could ask for better weather for the first race of the season. There is a 0% chance of rain each day, so they will get to deal with a dry race track. The wind shouldn't be a factor, and the temperatures look great.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhri, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, March 3

Hi 74°, Low 61°: Sunshine, clear skies, 0% chance of rain, 6 mph wind with gusts up to 10 mph

6:30-7:30 a.m. ET: Practice 1

10-11 a.m. ET: Practice 2

Saturday, March 4

Hi 76°, Low 64°: Sunshine, clear skies, 0% chance of rain, 7 mph wind with gusts up to 13 mph

6:30-7:30 a.m. ET: Practice 3

10-11 a.m. ET: Qualifying

Sunday, March 5

Hi 82°, Low 62°: Sunshine, clear skies, 0% chance of rain, 7 mph wind with gusts up to 13 mph

10 a.m. ET: Bahrain Grand Prix (57 laps, 191.530 miles)