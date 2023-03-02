 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 practice live stream: How to watch Bahrain Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

We go over how you can watch F1 practice runs for the Bahrain Grand Prix in Sakhir via live online stream.

By TeddyRicketson
Max Verstappen of Netherlands, Oracle Red Bull Racing, portrait during the Formula 1 pre-season tests of the 2023 FIA Formula One World Championship from February 23th to 25th, 2023 on the Bahrain International Circuit, in Sakhir, Bahrain. Photo by Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Formula One racing is in Sakhir this weekend for the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET, with qualifying running at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. However, prior to that, there will be three practice runs you can watch as well. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 6:30 a.m. ET and 10 a.m. ET. The third practice run is Saturday at 6:30 a.m. ET.

All three practices and Saturday’s qualifying event will all air on ESPN2. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -120, followed by Charles Leclerc at +275. Lewis Hamilton is the next closest at +850. Verstappen has the best odds to win the pole at qualifying with +110 odds. He is followed by Leclerc (+200), Carlos Sainz (+650), Sergio Perez (+1000) and Fernando Alonso (+1400).

How to watch practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, March 3, 6:30 a.m. ET
Practice 2: Friday, March 3, 10 a.m. ET
Practice 3: Saturday, March 4, 6:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2023 Bahrain Grand Prix Entry List

Pos Driver Car #
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Pierre Gasly 10
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Lance Stroll 18
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Nyck De Vries 21
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alex Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Botas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

