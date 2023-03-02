F1 practice live stream: How to watch Bahrain Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

Formula One racing is in Sakhir this weekend for the 2023 Bahrain Grand Prix. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET, with qualifying running at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. However, prior to that, there will be three practice runs you can watch as well. The first two practice runs are on Friday at 6:30 a.m. ET and 10 a.m. ET. The third practice run is Saturday at 6:30 a.m. ET.

All three practices and Saturday’s qualifying event will all air on ESPN2. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Bahrain Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -120, followed by Charles Leclerc at +275. Lewis Hamilton is the next closest at +850. Verstappen has the best odds to win the pole at qualifying with +110 odds. He is followed by Leclerc (+200), Carlos Sainz (+650), Sergio Perez (+1000) and Fernando Alonso (+1400).

How to watch practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, March 3, 6:30 a.m. ET

Practice 2: Friday, March 3, 10 a.m. ET

Practice 3: Saturday, March 4, 6:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list