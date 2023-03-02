F1 practice start time: When the Bahrain Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

The 2023 Formula season will get started with the Bahrain Grand Prix. The race itself will take place on Sunday, March 5, but there will be three practice sessions before it. The first two will be held on Friday at 6:30 a.m. ET and 10 a.m. ET. The final practice will precede qualifying and run at 6:30 a.m. ET on Saturday.

All three practices will air on ESPN2. They will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -120, followed by Charles Leclerc at +275. Lewis Hamilton is the next closest at +850.

How to watch practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, March 3, 6:30 a.m. ET

Practice 2: Friday, March 3, 10 a.m. ET

Practice 3: Saturday, March 4, 6:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list