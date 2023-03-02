 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 practice start time: When the Bahrain Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

We go over the details for F1 practice at the Bahrain International Circuit in Bahrain on Friday and Saturday. We break down the details for when it runs and how to watch.

By TeddyRicketson
Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes during an interview ahead of the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir, Bahrain on March 2, 2023. Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The 2023 Formula season will get started with the Bahrain Grand Prix. The race itself will take place on Sunday, March 5, but there will be three practice sessions before it. The first two will be held on Friday at 6:30 a.m. ET and 10 a.m. ET. The final practice will precede qualifying and run at 6:30 a.m. ET on Saturday.

All three practices will air on ESPN2. They will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -120, followed by Charles Leclerc at +275. Lewis Hamilton is the next closest at +850.

How to watch practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, March 3, 6:30 a.m. ET
Practice 2: Friday, March 3, 10 a.m. ET
Practice 3: Saturday, March 4, 6:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2023 Bahrain Grand Prix Entry List

Pos Driver Car #
Pos Driver Car #
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Lando Norris 4
4 Pierre Gasly 10
5 Sergio Perez 11
6 Fernando Alonso 14
7 Charles Leclerc 16
8 Lance Stroll 18
9 Kevin Magnussen 20
10 Nyck De Vries 21
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alex Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Botas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

