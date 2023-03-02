How to watch the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational via live online stream

The Arnold Palmer Invitational marks the fourth elevated event of the PGA TOUR calendar year. Bringing together 44 of the world’s 50 top-ranked golfers, the full-field event will take place at the Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Club & Lodge just outside of Orlando, Florida. High winds are predicted for Friday with a chance of rain on Saturday.

Jon Rahm enters as the favorite to win the tournament with his odds set at +650 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He has already won two elevated events this year. 2022 Arnold Palmer winner Scottie Scheffler has his odds installed at +1000.

How to watch

To watch the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational on NBC or the Golf Channel, you’ll need a cable log-in with access to watch. With valid credentials, you can check out NBC coverage on the NBC Live Stream or use one of their apps available for mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and more. To watch coverage on the Golf Channel with a valid credential, you can watch on their website or using their mobile apps, available for iOS and Google Play.

Live stream options for the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational are through PGA TOUR Live, which has four different streams available through ESPN+. With a subscription, you’ll be able to stream their coverage on the web at WatchESPN and on the ESPN app, available for mobile devices, game consoles and more. You can subscribe to ESPN+ for $6.99 per month or save some money with an annual subscription for $69.99. They also have a bundle, which includes access to Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 per month.

On PGA Tour Live, here are the featured groups for Thursday and Friday.

Thursday Featured Groups:

Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Matthew Fitzpatrick - 7:38 a.m. ET

Chris Kirk, Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns - 7:49 a.m. ET

Will Zalatoris, Jason Day, Viktor Hovland - 8 a.m. ET

Friday Featured Groups:

Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa - 7:38 a.m. ET

Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa - 7:49 a.m. Et

Patrick Cantlay, Rickie Fowler, Justin Rose - 8 a.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

2:00-6:00 p.m. ET

7:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Round 3

2:30-6:00 p.m. ET

12:30-2:30 p.m. ET

7:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m. ET

Coverage schedule, Final round

2:30-6:00 p.m. ET

12:30-2:30 p.m. ET

7:30 a.m.-6:00 p.m. ET