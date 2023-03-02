NASCAR schedule for Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR heads to Las Vegas, Nevada for its next races of the season. The Las Vegas Motor Speedway will play host to the Camping World Truck Series, Xfinity Series and Cup Series this weekend. The Truck Series is first with the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 on Friday, March 3 at 9 p.m. ET on FS1. The Xfinity Series will run the Alsco Uniforms 300 on Saturday, March 4 at 4:30 p.m. ET, also on FS1. The Cup Series will bring it home on Sunday, March 5 with the Pennzoil 400 at 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

Practice for the Cup Series will be on Saturday starting at 1:35 p.m. ET and being televised at 2 p.m. ET on FS1. Qualifying will follow at 2:20 p.m. ET to set the starting lineup for Sunday’s race. Kyle Busch has the best odds to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at +600. He is followed by Kyle Larson (+700), Ross Chastain (+800), Joey Logano (+800), Denny Hamlin (+1000) and Chase Elliott (+1000).

The Xfinity Series will hold its practice session at 6:35 p.m. ET on FS1, with qualifying starting at 7:05 p.m. ET on Friday. Kyle Busch has the best odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the race Saturday installed at +180. He is followed by Justin Allgaier (+600), John Hunter Nemechek (+600), Josh Berry (+700) and Cole Custer (+700).

The Truck Series will get practice started on Friday at 4:35 p.m. ET on FS1. They will hold the first qualifying session of the weekend at 5:05 p.m. ET also on FS1. Busch also has the best odds to win this race at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at +150. He is followed by Zane Smith (+500), Chastain (+700), Nemechek (+900) and Ty Majeski (+1000).

All times below are ET.

Friday, March 3

4:35 p.m. — Truck practice — FS1, foxsports.com/live

5:05 p.m. — Truck qualifying — FS1, foxsports.com/live

6:35 p.m. — Xfinity practice — FS1, foxsports.com/live

7:05 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying — FS1, foxsports.com/live

9 p.m. — Truck, Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 — FS1, foxsports.com/live

Saturday, March 4

1:35 p.m. — Cup practice — FS1, foxsports.com/live

2:20 p.m. — Cup qualifying — FS1, foxsports.com/live

4:30 p.m. — Xfinity, Alsco Uniforms 300 — FS1, foxsports.com/live

Sunday, March 5

3:30 p.m. — Cup, Pennzoil 400 — Fox, foxsports.com/live