Breaking down the weather forecast for Pennzoil 400 at LV Motor Speedway

NASCAR will remain out west for its next set of races. The Truck Series, Cup Series and Xfinity Series all will be in action in Las Vegas a week removed from NASCAR action in Fontana, California. The Truck Series will run the Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 on Friday, March 3. The Xfinity Series will partake in the Alsco Uniforms 300 on Saturday followed by the Cup Series finishing the weekend on Sunday with the Pennzoil 400.

The weather looks good for race weekend. It should be dry, so we won’t see any rain delays. The only thing that we could see drivers struggle with is getting their cars warmed up as it isn’t expected to get above 62 degrees all weekend.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Las Vegas Speedway this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, March 3

Hi 59°, Low 39°: Cool with plenty of sunshine, 0% chance of rain

4:35 p.m. ET, Truck Series practice

5:05 p.m. ET, Truck Series qualifying

6:35 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series practice

7:05 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series qualifying

9 p.m. ET, Truck Series Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 (134 laps, 201 miles)

Saturday, March 4

Hi 62°, Low 43°: Partly sunny and cool, 0% chance of rain

1:35 p.m. ET, Cup Series Practice

2:20 p.m. ET, Cup Series Qualifying

4:30 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 300 (200 laps, 300 miles)

Sunday, March 5

Hi 62°, Low 41°: Some sun with a cool breeze, 1% chance of rain

3:30 p.m. ET, Cup Series Pennzoil 400 (267 laps, 400.5 miles)