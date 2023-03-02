Daniel Jones rumors: Tracking the latest free agency news and updates

Daniel Jones will remain the starting quarterback of the New York Giants, at least for another season. Whether he is granted the long-term contract extension that he and his representation are currently working towards, or if the Giants decide to use the franchise tag, NFL teams will have to continue their QB search elsewhere.

2023 in review

Jones had a breakout campaign in 2022, and appeared to be very comfortable in head coach Brian Daboll’s offense. He finished with the sixth-best QBR (60.8) in the league, and the fifth-best among quarterbacks in rushing yards (708).

Do the Giants want to keep him?

It’s quite clear at this point that the Giants are keen on Jones’ talent and potential. There is still a lot that needs to be settled, however. Jones still has a lot to prove as an NFL quarterback. The Giants have just as much to prove as a franchise. Time will tell if they meet each other in the middle, but the fact that neither can commit to one another long-term at the moment raises a serious red flag.

The good news for those that want him back in New York is that GM Joe Shoen sounded optimistic at the combine.

"Things ramped up pretty quick with his new group and we've had productive talks throughout this week. We met Monday, Tuesday, we met yesterday with them, and we'll continue to talk and see if we can get something done before Tuesday."



- @Giants GM Joe Shoen on Daniel Jones pic.twitter.com/tRwtbxWvLk — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 2, 2023

Rumored interest

Plenty of teams would be interested in Jones at the right price, but what that price is is up for debate. Right now the Giants look like they’ll do all they can to bring him back.