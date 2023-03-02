NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, March 2

While tonight’s four game slate means that there’s less options to build out your DFS lineup, there’s still plenty of players who will could provide a good value. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers, $4,900

Maxey was inserted into the starting lineup yesterday in place of Joel Embiid and made the most of the opportunity by tallying 27 points, four rebounds, seven assists and one steal. With Embiid questionable for tonight’s game against the Mavericks, Maxey could be set for another big game. That said, the guard still holds value even if he comes off the bench, as he’s averaging 30.9 DKFP this season.

Norman Powell, Los Angeles Clippers, $4,900

While Powell has been stuck in a bit of a rut lately, tonight’s matchup against the Warriors bench unit present a perfect opportunity for him to break out. He tallied 24 points against the Warriors in February’s contest between the two sides. Powell’s best games are the ones where he can heat up from deep, and he should get plenty of solid looks from deep tonight.

Graham has become a consistent member of the Spurs’ rotation since being sent to San Antonio at the trade deadline, as he’s finished in double-figures in six of seven games since getting traded. Additionally, Graham’s tallied at least three assists in every game with the Spurs, and recorded 17.8 DKFP his last time out.