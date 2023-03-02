Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Wizards on Thursday

The Washington Wizards (29-32) will look to move up a spot in the standings tonight when they host the Toronto Raptors (31-32). The Wizards enter play a game behind the Raptors for the ninth spot in the Eastern Conference.

Both teams will enter tonight’s game healthy, as Washington’s Monte Morris (back) is the only player slated to miss tonight’s matchup. Kristaps Porzingis returns after missing a few games with a knee issue.

Toronto is a 2-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 223.

Raptors vs. Wizards, 7 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Wizards +2

This matchup features two of the more inconsistent teams in basketball, as the Wizards have covered the spread 50% of the time this year, while Toronto’s covered 49.2% of the time. I’m giving an edge to the Wizards, who will get Porzingis back after he missed the last two games, and boast more bench depth than the top-heavy Raptors.

Over/Under: Over 223

While these teams are both in the middle of the pack, I’m betting on offense winning out in this matchup. Morris’ injury should lead to a strong game from Fred VanVleet, while Porzingis and Pascal Siakam should trade buckets all night.