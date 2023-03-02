Pick against the spread, over/under for Clippers vs. Warriors on Thursday

The Golden State Warriors (32-30) welcome the Los Angeles Clippers (33-31) tonight in a matchup that features two teams going in different directions. The Warriors are in the midst of a three-game winning streak, while the Clippers are stuck in a three-game losing streak. Both teams enter tonight tied for the fifth spot in the Western Conference.

While the Clippers are injury-free, the Warriors will be without Andre Iguodala (hip), Andrew Wiggins (personal) and Stephen Curry (lower leg). Jordan Poole is probable with a left knee contusion.

Los Angeles is 3.5-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 231.5.

Clippers vs. Warriors, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Warriors +3.5

Betting on the trends here, the Warriors have been one of the NBA’s best teams over the past couple weeks while the Clippers have been fading fast. One of the more concerning trends for the Clippers has been their defensive struggles, as they’re 22nd defensive rating over the last 10 games. Poole and Klay Thompson have picked up the scoring slack in Curry’s absence, and should get plenty of good looks tonight. Take Golden State to cover.

Over/Under: Over 231.5

As mentioned above, the Clippers have been lost defensively, while the Warriors have the 12th best offensive rating in the NBA. When these two teams faced off two weeks ago, they combined for 258 points. While tonight’s total might not reach those heights, they should clear this line tonight.