Jaguars place franchise tag on TE Evan Engram, per report

The Jacksonville Jaguars will franchise tag tight end Evan Engram, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Engram had a strong debut season with the Jaguars, as he caught 73 passes for 766 yards for four touchdowns. That ranked him third in receptions and fourth in receiving yards for all tight ends in 2023.

Engram will get $11.3 million in 2023 if he plays on the tag. The team also could end up signing him to an extension, but the tag salary for tight ends is probably the best value out of all the positions. We saw the Browns David Njoku and the Dolphins Mike Gesicki tagged last year for that reason as well.

Engram showed up well toward the end of the season as Trevor Lawrence and company made a run into the playoffs. The team hopes to take another step in 2023 and Engram should be a big piece of the offense as they look to bolster their receiving group.