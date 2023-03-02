Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday, March 2

After a busy night last night in the Association, tonight’s slate offers a bit of a reprieve with four games. Even if that truncated slot means that there aren’t as many prop opportunities tonight, here are three props worth taking a look at tonight. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Myles Turner over 19.5 points vs. San Antonio Spurs (-125)

Turner is on a heater right now as he’s cleared 20 points in four of his last five games, a streak highlighted by a 40-point outburst against the Celtics. The Spurs give up an average of 25.8 points per game to centers (the second-worst mark in the NBA) and struggle with rebounding, two things that should lead to a big day from Turner.

Ivica Zubac over 9.5 points vs. Golden State Warriors (-120)

While Zubac has been inconsistent this year in terms of scoring, he should clear this line tonight. Zubac has cleared 10 points in three straight games, and averaged 10.4 games in February. He cleared 10 points in the game against the Warriors two weeks ago.

Kristaps Porzingis over 1.5 three-pointers vs. Toronto Raptors (-190)

After missing the Wizards’ prior two games with a knee injury, Porzingis will be back tonight against the Raptors, and is set for a big game from distance. In his last game before sitting out, Prozingis made five three-pointers against the Knicks, and averaged 2.9 made threes per game in February. Additionally, the Raptors have proven they can struggle against shooting big men, as Chicago’s Nikola Vucevic went 4-6 from deep against Toronto two days ago.