What Texas Tech needs to do to get into 2023 NCAA Tournament

In 2023, Texas Tech has had a tough time in an ultra-competitive Big 12 Conference. However, the Red Raiders still have a chance to make the NCAA Tournament if they can piece together a few more high-profile victories at the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City. Let’s break down what needs to happen for Texas Tech to reach the Big Dance.

Bubble Watch

These teams are very much on the NCAA Tournament bubble watch: North Carolina, Oklahoma State, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona State, Boise State, Penn State, Utah State, Clemson, Mississippi State, and West Virginia.

Texas Tech closes the regular season on Saturday, March 4 with a home contest against Oklahoma State, which is also on the NCAA Tournament bubble. That will be a pivotal matchup for both of these schools looking to vie for an at-large bid.

What teams losing would help Texas Tech?

If Texas Tech can take care of business against Oklahoma State in the regular season finale, then the Red Raiders would boos their resume and hand a “bubble competitor” a loss at the same time.

Texas Tech will also hope for Big 12 foe West Virginia to exit the conference tournament early. The Red Raiders would be fine with North Carolina, Wisconsin, Arizona State, Mississippi State, and Michigan all having quiet conference tournaments as well. Mixing that with a few big wins could be enough for the Red Raiders to sneak into the NCAA Tournament.

Will Texas Tech get in?

The Red Raiders missed a few golden opportunities down the stretch of the regular season. The Red Raiders lost 83-82 to TCU, and fell 67-63 at Kansas to round out the month of February. A win against either of those teams would’ve served as a sizable boost. Now Tech must beat Oklahoma State to finish the regular season, and likely grab a pair of upsets in the conference tournament.

That’s plenty for an inconsistent team like Texas Tech to accomplish, and it feels like the Red Raiders will not make the NCAA Tournament in 2023.

Verdict: Next Four Out